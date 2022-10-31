Police shut down Tyler Parkway Saturday because of a suicidal man locked in his parents’ home.
Around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 29, the Payson Police Department responded to the 800 block E. Tyler Parkway for a domestic disturbance call.
“It was reported that Todd Wertin was yelling and cussing, waking up his parents,” according to a press release. “He also had a .357 on him and was making suicidal threats.”
An officer attempted to talk to Wertin while he was in the home’s garage, but when he saw the officer, he picked up the handgun and went back into the home.
Wertin’s parents, meanwhile, had locked themselves in their room to keep him out.
“During this time, the parents were fearful of him and what actions he may take. Wertin was mumbling and making incoherent statements while he was on the phone with dispatch. Negotiators attempted to have Mr. Wertin come out without the pistol, but Mr. Wertin did not comply, putting the officers and parents in jeopardy,” according to the PPD.
The PPD requested the Department of Public Safety SWAT team help. A team of officers got the parents to exit the home and escorted them to safety.
“Once the parents were out of the home, DPS SWAT worked on a contact team to respond to the home. As the DPS SWAT teams approached the home, Mr. Wertin tried to flee into the woods to the north. While fleeing, he was contacted by Sgt. Havey with Gila County Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. McAnerny with the Payson Police Department.”
Wertin was taken into custody with minor injuries. The weapon was recovered.
Wertin was arrested on multiple charges.
