For his work on DUI enforcement, a Payson Police Department officer was named Officer of the Year.
In late March, Officer Kyle Bathke was recognized at the Rim Country Rotary Club’s 24th Annual Public Safety Awards banquet.
PPD Commander Joshua Haines explained the department has placed an emphasis on DUI enforcement to prevent collisions, injuries, and loss of life to innocent third parties, and Bathke has played a key role in that effort.
“Officer Bathke was recognized by his peers and supervisors for his efforts in this initiative,” he said. “Over the last year, Officer Bathke has been a leader in DUI detection and enforcement, has served as one of the department’s phlebotomists, and authored two grants for Governor’s Office Highway Safety funding to get our department much needed equipment.”
Last year, through this grant funding, the PPD secured a DUI processing van that serves dual purpose as a mobile command center.
“This was the first step in getting the equipment necessary to begin DUI task force efforts in the area. Officer Bathke is now coordinating with other law enforcement agencies with the hope of launching interagency DUI task force events during our May and August rodeos,” Haines said.
“The events would increase the number of officers available in the Payson area during these busy seasons who are available to respond to emergency calls, and would improve traffic safety by providing additional officers to focus on DUI detection.”
Last year, PPD experienced an 11% increase in call volume. During that time they saw a 35% increase in traffic citations, and a 28% decrease in DUI arrests.
“With the increase of traffic enforcement compared with the decrease of DUI arrests, we believe that our focus on DUI enforcement and getting repeat DUI offenders off the road is making our roadways safer for the traveling public. Officer Bathke contributed significantly to this effort, and we are proud of his dedication to this important mission.”
Also at the Rotary Club’s banquet, Krys Stevens was named Support Services Personnel of the Year and Capt. Brandon LaBonte was named Firefighter of the Year. They also acknowledged officers through a letter of commendation from the U.S. Navy for a job well done during an incident in 2022, specifically Officers Stephens, Barr, Frahm, Bathke, Anderson and Sgt. Hansen.
