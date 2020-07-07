Gila County sheriff candidate Richard K. Shaw, Republican, says he is not running for fame or fortune.
“I look back at our nation and have seen our rights have been eroding for some time, with attacks on our First and Second Amendments to name just a few, and our unborn children are aborted and organs sold for profit,” he said.
He added, “I truly believe the sheriffs of each county should stand up and be counted joining together in one voice, ‘we will not take this abuse of power any more.’”
Shaw, who was born in Arizona in 1959, has lived and worked most of his life in Gila County.
He lived outside the county during the time he served in the Marines.
He graduated from Globe High School in 1978 and attended Central Arizona College where he attended the police academy.
He has 35 years of law enforcement experience — all in Gila County.
“During my early years I served as a jailer, dispatcher, deputy and detective,” he said. “I currently hold five instructor certificates: firearms instructor, defensive tactics instructor, general instructor, high risk stop instructor and patrol rifle instructor.”
In addition, he specializes in traffic accident investigations and DUI enforcement.
“The difference between me and any other candidate is simple: If you elect me and don’t like me after four years — FIRE ME.”
