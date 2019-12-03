The Gila County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide mutual aid to the Tonto Apache Tribe.
On Tuesday, the Gila County Board of Supervisors signed off on the three-year agreement. The sheriff’s office will respond whenever the Tonto Apache Police Department needs additional help, such as when they are shorthanded or are handling extra calls.
The agreement is like that of the mutual aid agreements between the fire departments in Rim Country. The Hellsgate Fire Department, for example, will respond to a house fire in Payson since the Payson Fire Department does not have enough manpower to respond safely alone.
GCSO Lt. Tim Scott said the sheriff’s office assists the tribe during an emergency or disaster, helping run their department as needed.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved the original IGA between the Gila County Board of Supervisors, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tonto Apache Tribe for Mutual Aid in the event of an emergency or disaster in December 2009.
The agreement was in effect for five years.
The new IGA is for three years.
Supervisor Tommie Martin said she is pleased with the agreement and loves the “working together aspect of this.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said it is great to be on the same page as the tribe.
Contact abechman@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!