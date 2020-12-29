The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its reach and resources joining two different task forces.
One is with the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) State Gang Task Force.
The other is with the Phoenix Police Department Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
GIITEM
Partnering with the Arizona DPS in the GIITEM State Gang Task Force will enhance law enforcement services concerning criminal activities of street gangs through cooperative efforts.
The GCSO provides an AZ P.O.S.T. certified and sworn law enforcement officer to work with GIITEM. DPS will reimburse the GCSO on a monthly basis for 75% of payroll expenses to the officer related to this assignment, including salary, shift pay, benefits (which accrue during the term of the IGA), and employee-related expenses to include employer’s workers’ compensation and Social Security at established rates, vacation and sick leave is taken while working with GIITEM. DPS will reimburse all overtime compensation (based upon DPS rules, not to exceed eight hours per month). There must be a minimum of 40 hours of GIITEM related work in order for DPS to reimburse for overtime in any given week.
All approved travel expenses will be reimbursed directly to the officer by DPS under employee travel reimbursement guidelines established by the Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA). DPS agrees to assign a vehicle to the officer. The officer is responsible for maintaining the assigned vehicle in accordance with DPS policy and will utilize the DPS assigned vehicle for GIITEM purposes only.
Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd recommended that the board approve an IGA between the State of Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office to work with GIITEM. The performance period continues through June 30, 2021, and shall renew annually on July 1 for a period not to exceed five years.
Internet Crimes Against
Children Task ForceShepherd recommended at a Dec. 15 meeting of the BOS, approval of an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the Phoenix Police Department and Gila County on behalf of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office for Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The Phoenix Police Department/Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is the lead agency and the recipient of the United States Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grant regarding Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). The task force utilizes the grant and funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for the purpose of administering and operating an ICAC Task Force in Arizona. The Phoenix Police Department is the primary grantee for the ICAC Task Force. Agencies affiliated through this IGA are known as Affiliated Agencies.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office will be an Affiliated Agency. The IGA will provide funding on a reimbursable basis to support the sheriff’s office efforts to investigate, prosecute and deter the possession, production, and distribution of unlawful images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors and the utilization of the internet to seek children as sexual victims.
Shepherd said the IGA is for three years.
The BOS approved the matter.
