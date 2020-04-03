Two Colorado residents are under arrest for allegedly trafficking more than $100,00 in drugs.
On April 2, at approximately 3:53 p.m., a Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force deputy stopped a vehicle on State Route 87 on the Tonto Apache Reservation, according to a press release from the GCSO.
Additional GCSO deputies, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, responded to assist. A Gila County K9 alerted to a drug odor emitting from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately 536 grams of heroin, 482 grams of methamphetamine and 400 fentanyl pills. The heroin has a street value of $67,000, the meth, $48,200 and the fentanyl pills, $8,000.
Amber Moglilo, 39, and Javier Gonzalez, 41, both of Westminster, Colo., were arrested on charges of transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moglilo was also arrested for promoting prison contraband.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd thanked DPS for their collaborated efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!