The Gila County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired in the Christopher Creek area, east of Payson, the evening of Thursday, Aug. 27.
Brian Clark, 27, from Tucson, was booked into the Gila County Jail in Payson on the following charges: aggravated assault; disorderly conduct with a weapon; misconduct involving a weapon; endangerment; and possession of narcotics.
The GCSO Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired in the area of Columbine and Christopher Creek Loop in Christopher Creek at 10:23 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27.
As deputies were responding, additional 911 calls were received and a request for assistance was placed with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Payson Police Department and Tonto Apache Police. When deputies arrived on scene the suspect was located and then fled the area.
A search was initiated and with the assistance of citizens who were continuing to provide information, the suspect was tracked to a nearby cabin where he was taken into custody.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Payson Police Department and Tonto Apache Police for their coordinated response.
