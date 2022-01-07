Star Valley mayor refuses to resign by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Jan 7, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Gary Coon GCSO The Star Valley Town Council met Tuesday night to discuss Mayor Gary Coon’s (center) recent arrest for assault. Alexis Bechman/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite bringing “embarrassment” on the town and the office, Star Valley’s mayor will continue to serve after his recent domestic violence arrest.In an emotionally charged council meeting Tuesday night, at least one councilor called for Mayor Gary Coon to resign after he reportedly struck a woman staying with him in late December.Councilor George Binney questioned whether Coon was fit to serve as mayor after police arrested and booked him following the Dec. 18 incident at Coon’s home. Binney said he would request that town staff put a vote of no confidence on the next council agenda. He said he had asked staff to put it on Tuesday’s meeting, but pulled the request.Binney said when mayors erred in the past they would resign, and he expected Coon to follow suit.“I am surprised you have not resigned,” he said.Coon said he could not discuss the specifics of the case as it is pending, but said he had pleaded not guilty and this was his first arrest.Coon admitted the ordeal had been quite embarrassing, but he respected the council’s decision to discuss the issue publicly.He said he understood that being arrested for assault sounds bad and if someone he knew was arrested for a similar charge, he could shudder.“I apologize to the council and the community that I am involved in this,” he said. “I don’t appreciate being falsely accused.”Councilor Ray Armington, who indicated he knows the woman Coon allegedly struck, questioned the victim’s credibility, saying she is “a fraud.”“The only thing he is guilty of is making friends with a woman living in her car and offering her a place to live,” he said.Binney said the only person who should be judged at this time is Coon, not the victim.Councilor Andy McKinney said the arrest tarnishes the good name of Star Valley.Councilor Sharon Rappaport said as a woman who was battered by her ex-husband, she feels a duty to look out for the safety of the women of Star Valley and make sure they feel safe.“I am upset,” she said.Councilor Bobby Davis said the arrest was quite embarrassing for the town.Binney said while he was not there to judge if Coon was guilty of the alleged crime, Coon was “guilty for not being responsible for this town.” Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gary Coon George Binney Criminal Law Politics Crime Mayor Sharon Rappaport Andy Mckinney Ray Armington Bobby Davis Alexis Bechman Editor Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation. Author email Follow Alexis Bechman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Payson Roundup celebrates 85 years Couple pleads guilty in drowning deaths of three children Star Valley mayor refuses to resign Homeowners rush to comply with fuels reduction plan Payson council assesses risk to open meetings Latest Stories Payson Roundup celebrates 85 years Star Valley mayor refuses to resign Homeowners rush to comply with fuels reduction plan State House District 7 race may turn into Republican civil war Payson council assesses risk to open meetings Free business course offered Drugs discovered by tribal police Christmas Eve Payson Senior Center gets $50,000 from county for transit service Christmas storms ease drought, boost reservoir levels Twin Pines Barber Shop gets third owner in 41 years Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Thank you from the Angel Project Thanks to Brownies Rim Country angels rise to the challenge No threats made by anyone Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Columnists Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment – Part 3 Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment – Part 2 Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values – Part 3 A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values – Part 2 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Tom Russell & Associates Krispy Krunchy Chicken Payson Idol Winners Dr. Friedman Botox Party Dr. Jaber Abawi Beeline Cafe Rosati's Team Member of the Month Integricare 2x3 Ground Game Flooring Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Town of Payson Primary Election - English Public Notice of Hearings Rim Country Home Watch Rim Country Photo Gifts Berkshire Hathaway - Jim Jakubek Family Activities instead of screen time Bonnie Dorris - Payson Realty Like & Follow Gila County Pueblo de Payson Eleccion Primaria - Spanish Bay Equity Home Loans Visiting Angels Remembering Dick Wolfe Heart, Artery & Vein Institute Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Gila County Notice of Public Hearing T Mobile Now Hiring Humane Society of Central Arizona Delicious Cafe Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Banner Health NAPA Auto Parts Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Dr. Bob Gear Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Psalm Luke 2:14 Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry Latest Photo Gallery Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries +28 Multimedia Boys Basketball vs. Benjamin Franklin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest Video Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos 0:47 Salt and Verde River watersheds 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!