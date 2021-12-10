Two adults have been arrested for reportedly selling drugs to three juveniles.
Steven Ray, 32, and Jessica Brodzinski, 21, face multiple drug charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills to local teens.
On Friday, Dec. 3, Payson Police Department officers responded to a bathroom in Rumsey Park where three teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, had been smoking fentanyl pills. One teen got sick and threw up.
Paramedics and firefighters evaluated the teens, and they were later released to their parents.
The 15- and 16-year-old will be charged with juvenile possession and use of a narcotic drug. The PPD plans to ask the county attorney to charge the 17-year-old as an adult, as they are almost 18.
Officers looked into who supplied the pills to the teens and determined it was Ryan Brodzinski, according to Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.
“We want to take this opportunity and encourage that you talk to your kids about where they are, who they are with, and what they are doing,” Tischer said in a press release. “All guardians involved in this case indicated they were unaware that their children were engaging in this activity.”
Payson has experienced a steady increase in fentanyl related overdoses and deaths as these pills become more and more prevalent, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!