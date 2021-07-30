A trio is facing multiple drug charges after officers arrested them not once but twice while driving.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported an overdose in the Walmart parking lot.
A Payson Police Department officer found Joseph Bias, 37, unresponsive in a vehicle. He began CPR until the Payson Fire Department arrived.
Two men in the vehicle, Brian Fieldhouse, 50, and Eduardo Astrada, 32, were reportedly traveling with Bias and “had not attempted to seek aid for (Bias) ...” wrote Police Chief Ron Tischer in a press release.
Officers located approximately 18.2 grams of heroin in the vehicle.
Fieldhouse and Astrada were arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paramedics took Bias to Banner Payson Medical Center.
The next day, on July 26 at 11 a.m., officers contacted Bias and placed him under arrest for charges from the prior day, including transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a subsequent investigation, officers located about 400 to 500 fentanyl pills.
“Bias was again traveling with Fieldhouse and Astrada,” Tischer wrote.
All parties were arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing.
