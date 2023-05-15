Three teens injured after vehicle crashes on Houston Mesa Road Sunday by Alexis Bechman roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email May 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One teen was airlifted to a Valley hospital and two others treated for minor injuries after their vehicle crashed into rocks off Houston Mesa Road Sunday night.The accident occurred around 10 p.m. outside the community of Mesa del Caballo.When the Payson Fire Department arrived on scene, they found a sedan fully engulfed in flames. The three occupants, all juveniles, were out of the vehicle.One was flown to a Valley burn hospital and two others were taken to Banner Payson Medical Center for minor injuries, according to a Payson Fire Department battalion chief.It appears the vessel went off the roadway, struck some rocks and a tree and caught fire, according to Lt. Tim Scott with the Gila County Sheriff's Office. 