The intersection of Manzanita and East Highway 260 was the scene of an accident Wednesday morning involving three vehicles and six people.
It appeared two vehicles in the turn lane hit head-on — both front ends were crumpled. The third vehicle was off the road to the southeast.
The Payson Police and Fire departments and ADOT all responded to get the vehicles off the road as soon as possible, to get the hazards out the road and traffic moving again.
All patients refused treatment and transportation initially. Payson Fire was called back to the scene for a patient who was complaining of soreness, according to Battalion Chief Dan Bramble. The paramedics assessed him again and he again refused treatment and transportation
On the morning of June 9, there was another three-vehicle accident with injuries at the same corner.
That intersection has more accidents than any other intersection in the community, according to the Payson Police Department.
There have been 243 accidents in the past three years and many of them occurred at Manzanita and Highway 260.
