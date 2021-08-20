He has been on the job for just two years and in that time seized millions of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
For his efforts in drug interdiction, the Arizona Narcotics Officers Association recently named Tonto Apache Police Officer Scout Butler, Patrol Officer of the Year at a conference in Phoenix.
“This award is given to an officer who has made a difference in the community by doing their patrol assignment and drug interdiction at the same time,” said Mary Jarvis, Tonto Apache Police chief.
Butler joined the Tonto Apache Police in July 2019 after graduating from the academy in December 2019. Butler attended drug interdiction classes and as his skills increased, he started finding more and more drugs during traffic stops.
Highway 87 through Payson is considered a drug corridor to other states. In the first seven months of 2021, Butler seized .08 pounds of heroin, .60 pounds of cocaine, 40.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.06 pounds of fentanyl pills.
“Officer Butler has continued to do his regular patrol duties and has gone the extra mile to make a difference in our community,” she said. “The Tonto Apache Tribe and the Police Department want to thank Officer Butler for a job well done.”
Jarvis also recognized Tonto Apache Officer Shane Flynn. So far in 2021, he seized .09 pounds of heroin, 6.01 pounds of methamphetamine and 18.10 pounds of fentanyl pills. The approximate street value of all seizures is between $4.5 million and $5 million.
