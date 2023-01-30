The Tonto Apache Police Department has a new chief. His first order of business? Holding a swearing in ceremony recently for all officers to help unite the department.
“Unity as a department is essential for any department,” said Chief Hilario Tanakeyowma. “To be unified, we can accomplish more. There are several personalities, ideas, and thoughts by officers and administration on how a department should grow or move forward. Taking the step to unify a department makes accomplishing the community’s goals easier, keeping the members and visitors safe. Not with one or two individuals, but for the majority. With unification, I can ask them, “are you all in this profession?” Because I am all in and unified, I can use their help to make the department and the community better.”
Tanakeyowma joined the department in December. Joining the Tonto Apache Police Department kicks off his 30th year in law enforcement.
Before moving to Payson, Tanakeyowma worked for the Quartzsite Police Department, which he joined in 2013.
Tanakeyowma said while there he was able to change the look and feel of the department.
“There was a bit of a split between the community and department,” he said. “I changed the look of the police cars to cooperate with the community, and the motto and patch helped unify and unite the community.”
He got several grants for new vehicles, equipment, license plate readers, and a canine.
“I assisted in the investigation of homicide and got a conviction, the first in this town,” he said.
Tanakeyowma, a member of the Hopi Tribe, is half Hispanic and half Hopi. He was born in Camp Verde and grew up in Flagstaff.
He said it was a run in with the police that inspired him to pursue law enforcement as a career.
“I got in trouble as a teenager and was approached by an officer. I was talked to, and that talking inspired me to give back to the community,” he said.
He attended the police academy when he was 20 and graduated on his 21st birthday. He then worked for the Hopi Tribe for two years.
In 1996, he went to the Gila River Indian Community near Phoenix. He was one of the first tribal officers hired by the community. He held various positions; police officer, sergeant, and commander. He supervised the criminal investigation division and managed the traffic investigations unit.
He lived in Chandler for 20 years before moving to Quartzsite.
Now with the Tonto Apache Police Department, Tanakeyowma hopes to provide the leadership to keep officers motivated and inspire the next generation of officers.
“I want to give individuals the direction and motivation to accomplish goals and to improve the department for the community. I hope to have better trained and educated officers to take over the leadership roles of this department, he said. “Change takes work, especially with law enforcement. I am assessing the department to better equip the Tonto Apache Police Department for necessary needs. I want to have the Tonto Apache Police Department be highly activate within the community, not just with Tonto Apache Tribe but with Payson; we are neighbors and really a community as a whole. I would like to see the individuals and the department grow, become better trained, and stay up with the modern times of policing.”
Tanakeyowma said he is humbled to have been chosen as chief.
“I am excited and looking forward to working with Chief (Ron) Tischer and the Payson Police Department and Sheriff Adam Shepherd and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.”
Tanakeyowma has three children and one grandchild.
The officers sworn in Jan. 18 and their years of law enforcement experience:
Chief Hilario Tanakeyowma, 30 years
Sgt. Mark Njaa, 35 years, retired from Mesa PD
Sgt. James Palmer, 31 years, retired from Gilbert PD
