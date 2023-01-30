The Tonto Apache Police Department has a new chief. His first order of business? Holding a swearing in ceremony recently for all officers to help unite the department.

“Unity as a department is essential for any department,” said Chief Hilario Tanakeyowma. “To be unified, we can accomplish more. There are several personalities, ideas, and thoughts by officers and administration on how a department should grow or move forward. Taking the step to unify a department makes accomplishing the community’s goals easier, keeping the members and visitors safe. Not with one or two individuals, but for the majority. With unification, I can ask them, “are you all in this profession?” Because I am all in and unified, I can use their help to make the department and the community better.”

