While thousands of visitors descended on Rim Country for the holiday weekend, it was filled with tragedy for at least two families.
Two people were killed over the Labor Day weekend in separate incidents.
At about 11 a.m. Sunday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an OHV (off-highway vehicle) accident on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road north of Forest Lakes.
It was further reported CPR was in progress on one juvenile involved.
A deputy, Forest Service Law Enforcement officer, and Arizona Game and Fish officer responded along with the Forest Lakes Fire Department.
At the scene, one 8-year-old female was declared deceased; another 8-year-old female and two 14-year-old females were air lifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. All victims involved were from the greater Phoenix area.
“Many of these tragic accidents could be prevented if everyone would follow the Off-Highway Vehicle laws. Be careful out there,” posted the Forest Lakes Fire District.
Later that same day, at 7 p.m., a deadly crash on southbound State Route 87 closed the roadway overnight.
Nicolas Osornio-Lopez, 26, of Phoenix, died in a reported traffic-related accident at milepost 223.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Department of Public Safety for assistance with the investigation.
The highway reopened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
In Payson, officers stayed busy monitoring for motorists blocking intersections and answering calls, none of which were major, said Police Chief Ron Tischer.
Between Sept. 2-5, officers made 121 stops, issuing 55 citations. 11 citations were issued Monday for blocking intersections.
