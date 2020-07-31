Two Valley men were arrested Thursday morning after terrorizing Pine residents when they reportedly went on a shooting spree.
About 8:30 p.m. July 29, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired on the east side of Pine in the area between Forest Trail and Pine Creek Canyon Drive, according to a press release from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived in the area, they heard an off-road type vehicle driving around and shots being fired.
With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Payson Police Department, officers determined whoever was driving the ATV had returned to a home in the 5000 block of West Pinon Drive in Pine.
With the help of additional officers, two men were arrested at a home in the area.
Grant Edward Smith, 42, of Mesa, and Richard James Sierra, 50, of Phoenix, were arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a weapon, endangerment and criminal nuisance.
One Pine resident reported it sounded like a “gun battle” was going on for more than 30 minutes.
“I stood in my apple orchard praying for 30 minutes as bullets literally flew by my gate,” the resident reported.
There were no reported injuries or damage, said Lt. Tim Scott.
