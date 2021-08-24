No one was seriously injured after a crash sent two vehicles into a ravine near Pine on Saturday night.
The vehicles collided on State Route 87 near milepost 265, south of Pine-Strawberry, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The DPS spokesperson said investigating troopers believe one vehicle crossed over the center line and into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle. The impact sent the vehicles off the road and down a ravine.
One person was reportedly transported for minor injuries.
“All involved sustained minor injuries,” according to DPS. “Also, no exact number of how many people were involved.”
SR 87 was closed for several hours and crews worked to remove the vehicles.
