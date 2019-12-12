During the past several months, the Payson Police Department narcotics unit and the Gila County narcotics task force have been investigating heroin sales in the Payson area.
Through a coordinated effort, officers identified Evette Alana Cobb, of Mesa del Caballo, as a reported drug dealer.
On Dec. 9, task force agents stopped Cobb on a traffic stop. Officers believe Cobb was delivering heroin to Payson to sell, according to a release from the PPD. Officers reportedly found heroin on Cobb. There were two minor children with her.
While Cobb was detained at the traffic stop, detectives from the police department, with the help of DPS and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, searched her home in Mesa del.
They reportedly found approximately half an ounce of heroin and a quarter ounce of methamphetamine. They also found a scale and drug items, according to the PPD. Also located were pills that appear to be intended for sale.
Cobb was arrested on various drug charges.
In 2006, Cobb was found guilty of transporting or selling marijuana and in March, she pleaded guilty to reckless driving and disorderly conduct-fighting, according to online court records.
