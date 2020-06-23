A woman was killed Monday night in Tonto Basin, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 9 p.m. June 22, dispatchers received a 911 call of shots fired at a home off the Bar X Road.
Deputies found Terri Lou Haught, 51, of Tonto Basin, dead inside the home, said Sheriff Adam Shepherd in a release.
Her husband, Destry Alan Haught, 49, of Tonto Basin, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and booked into the Gila County Jail in Payson.
Detectives were still piecing together what happened, but so far do not believe the couple was arguing or fighting at the time, said Travis Baxley, commander of the Gila County Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force.
Destry had reportedly been gathering up cattle and livestock in the area with friends earlier in the day. He returned home at some point and while in the kitchen, fired a single shot from a rifle, Baxley said.
Terri was hit and died on scene.
Several people reportedly witnessed the shooting, he said.
Shepherd extended “his condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders who responded to such a tragic and difficult call.”
Deputies along with detectives from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Posse, the Gila County Drug, Gang and Violent Crimes Task Force, Arizona Department of Game and Fish along with Tonto Basin Fire Department responded to the scene.
Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com
(1) comment
After all this very sad..
