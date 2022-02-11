A woman was left for dead after a fentanyl overdose, but survived thanks to the quick thinking of the Payson Police Department.
Police Chief Ron Tischer says it is just one more example of how the deadly drug is affecting the community and the country.
“Recent statistics have shown that fentanyl/opiate overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. Those numbers are consistent with what we are seeing in our community as well. Officers are continuously and increasingly responding to fentanyl overdoses,” he said.
On Feb. 4, an officer was watching for speeders on West Saddle Lane after residents had complained about speeding vehicles in that area when he stopped a speeding vehicle in the 1300 block of North McLane Road.
The officer discovered an unresponsive female, who was not breathing, laying on the floorboard of the back seat. The driver said she found the woman unresponsive and purple on the floor at the residence of 1007 W. Saddle. “The driver claimed someone at that residence advised her that the female had used fentanyl, but they were not providing aid of any kind. Upon her arrival, she was moved into the vehicle,” Tischer said.
The officer removed the woman from the vehicle and started CPR.
Since 2021, all officers with the Payson Police Department have been trained and issued naloxone. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose and can block the effects of opioids, restoring breathing if given in time.
“Multiple doses of naloxone were administered, as well as continuous CPR. The female subject was revived and transported to Banner Payson Medical Center where she was in stable condition,” he said.
Officers responded to 1007 W. Saddle and began a narcotic investigation.
Michael McGee, James Knowelton, Autumn Green and Nicole Venable were arrested on various drug charges.
“If you or someone you know is willing to get treatment before they become one of these statistics, help can be provided by calling the Payson Police Department at 928-474- 5177 or Community Bridges at 928-468-0022.”
Editor’s note: No other mug shots were available at the time of print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!