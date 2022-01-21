When a few Girl Scouts stopped by the Danzeisen Dairy Creamery Store at 500 S. Beeline Highway in Payson to ask Joe and Katie Klein if they could sell their Girl Scout Cookies there, the couple did more than say yes.
“We said, let’s go a step further,” said Katie, who with her husband is a partner with the Danzeisen family in ownership of Danzeisen Dairy Creamery Stores in the state.
Introducing the new Adventure Stack, a shake topped with cookies and more.
It plays off of this year’s new Girl Scout Cookie, the Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
“Their new cookie is called Adventurefuls and we have the Adventure Where We Live campaign, so we played off that and they created a shake stack,” Katie said.
“We had six girls come in and create it from beginning to end. They created the flavor of the shake and then all of the toppings and what it would look like and how the ingredients would be placed on top. So we now have that launching (Tuesday, Jan. 18). It’ll go until the end of the Girl Scout Cookie season, which I believe is Feb. 27.”
She said three local troops will sell cookies at the store on Fridays and Saturdays and possibly other days throughout this year’s cookie-selling campaign.
The girls representing Payson Girl Scout Troops #7447, #7437, and #655 are Sienna Magennis, Yesenia Hernandez, Kristy Menvielle, Emma Bailiff, Arryis Siegrist-Precia, and Julianna Smith.
“The dairy was kind enough to assist in creating a shake to kick off cookie sales,” said parent volunteer Joelle Smith. “They will be following up with a second shake the girls helped craft in February.
“We hope their advertising and marketing, not to mention the excitement the girls had helping craft the shake stacks, will aid in making this year’s cookie sales successful for the local troops.”
Why did the Kleins get so involved?
“Because we always want to do whatever we can to support especially our kids, but all the local organizations here. and (Girl Scouts USA) is a big one. They teach entrepreneurship.
“It was really fun for us. One of the moms even commented that that’s what this is all about — entrepreneurship.
“So it really just went hand in hand with what we’re about. We always want to make our community better if we can in any way and we saw an opportunity to jump in and help support the girls.”
This year’s cookie selection includes Adventurefuls, Carmel Chocolate Chip, Carmel deLites (Samoas), Do-si-dos (peanut butter sandwich), S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs), Shortbread (Trefoils), Thin Mints, Toast-Yay and Toffee-tastic.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program started as a grassroots project in 1917 and has developed into a icon of American culture in the more than 100 years since.
For the history of Girl Scout Cookies, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!