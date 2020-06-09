Buckle up and batten down — we’re in for it.
Arizona and the rest of the Southwest in the next six weeks faces an “above normal” risk of a megafire, according to the National Weather Service.
Already, four significant fires have started in lower elevations — including the 24,729-acre Sawtooth Fire in the Superstition Mountains.
The forecast calls for well above average temperatures — perhaps 1-8 degrees, with New Mexico on the high end. Phoenix is already setting records.
The high fire danger will extend into June, dampened only by the arrival of the wet portion of the monsoon. However, the monsoon may have a false start — with more fire-setting lightning than rain. Worse yet, even if the monsoon pattern sets up in mid to early July — the wet, fire-smothering phase may come two weeks after the fire-setting lightning storms start, according to the just-issued fire weather forecast for the entire United States.
Already, flows in the Verde River and Salt River have declined to about half of normal, thanks to a warm spring that quickly melted off the below-average snowpack.
Formal drought conditions have still not returned to most of Arizona, except for the Navajo Nation, where drought never loosened its grip. Portions of Colorado and New Mexico remain in “extreme drought.”
Forecasters are cautious in predicting the next two months, given the unexpected storms, warming and cooling trends, fluctuations in sea surface temperatures, off-kilter storm tracks and high-pressure systems. The unusual variability matches the predictions of many climate change models, which suggest the slow, steady rise in average global temperatures will set off cascading changes in the atmosphere.
The forecast generally represents bad news for Rim Country and the White Mountains, with lots of dried grass and fuels to spread a careless spark between now and the onset of the monsoon.
The Forest Service this spring canceled most controlled burns and many thinning projects, worried about assembling firefighters in encampments where they could spread COVID-19 to one another. This cost an entire season of using burns and thinning projects to reduce the danger to forested communities during the peak fire season we’ve now entered.
The Four Forest Restoration Initiative remains all but stalled, with only a handful of thinning projects underway. The Forest Service is considering a new set of bids for thinning projects on an additional 300,000 acres, but a lack of a market for the biomass that represents about half of the material in need of removal has slowed progress. The Forest Service hopes to reduce tree densities from about 1,000 per acre to more like 100 per acre on some 2 million acres at a rate of 50,000 acres annually for the next 20 years.
The Forest Service imposed fire restrictions and closure orders much sooner than normal this year, mostly in response to the pandemic and the statewide closure orders.
The fire restrictions have continued, now due to the hot dry conditions and the low moisture content of the fuels. The Stage II fire restrictions throughout Rim Country and the White Mountains bar campfires, smoking outside buildings or developed recreation sites, welding or use of other equipment that generates an open flame, operating a chain saw or other internal combustion tools between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. and discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun if you’re not hunting.
The Forest Service for a time also shut down most developed campgrounds and stopped servicing public bathrooms in many forested areas. However, since people remained free to venture into the forest, this mostly resulted in heaps of trash and human waste in the forest.
The onset of another bad fire season finds most of the region woefully unprepared, despite years of escalating danger.
Few of the towns in the region have adapted to the new era of wildfires with the adoption of a wildland-urban interface building code. A WUI code makes it less likely embers raining down from a nearby wildfire will set several homes on fire at the same time — overwhelming local firefighter response. Few of those communities have even adopted an enforceable firewise brush clearing ordinance, to keep brush against the side of a house or tree limbs overhanging the roof from taking out an entire block when the embers rain down.
That’s exactly what happened to Paradise, Calif. when a peak fire season wildfire raced ahead of predictions and control efforts and set the town on fire before the flaming front ever arrived. The fire killed some 85 people, who didn’t have time to flee once the evacuation order was given.
One regional study showed that most towns in northern Arizona face a greater fire danger than Paradise — including Payson, Pine, Show Low, Pinetop Lakeside, Alpine, Springerville, Heber and many others. The rating took into account fire risk in the surrounding forest, building codes, evacuation routes, emergency response plans and even the percentage of the population who would have a hard time evacuating quickly — due to disabilities and age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!