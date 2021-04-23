In a conservation success, bald eagle populations in the lower 48 U.S. states have increased fourfold since 2009, according to a new population estimate.
The survey combined formal bird counts by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with the contributions of birdwatchers through a national database. The estimate found 316,000 bald eagles in the U.S. outside of Alaska.
The estimate does not include the much smaller eagle population in the Southwest, especially Arizona. The Arizona population of bald eagles remains on the endangered species list as a subpopulation, due to the limited number of breeding pairs.
However, the Arizona population has also grown steadily in the past 40 years and now includes 90 breeding pairs. That compares to just 11 pairs in 1978.
Most of the known Arizona pairs nest along the Salt, Verde and Gila rivers. They nest on cliff faces and in big trees — usually cottonwoods. Most nests weigh a ton or more and can be eight feet wide and 13 feet deep. The life-mated pair will return to the same nest year after year. Most nests lie within a mile of water, since fish constitute some 80% of their diet.
A much larger population of eagles passes through Arizona, often lingering here through the winter. They generally head north in the summer and nest in northern states, Canada and Alaska. The eagles that frequent Green Valley Park come from this group of migratory eagles.
However, a pair of eagles has nested at Woods Canyon Lake for years. Biologists hope that the young raised by those eagles will eventually establish breeding territories nearby, either at other lakes along the Rim or along streams like Fossil Creek, the East Verde, Tonto Creek or the upper Verde River.
The number of breeding pairs in Arizona has increased steadily — but their success in raising young varies from year to year. In 2019, Arizona eagles had 71 nestlings — down from 87 in 2018. The decline came despite an increase in nesting pairs.
This year could also prove difficult for bald eagles in Arizona, given the deepening drought. The drought promises to dry up streams and perhaps decrease fish populations, which would make it much harder for bald eagles to raise their young.
In Arizona, the young eagles typically hatch in January and February and take wing from the nest about eight weeks later. Parents continue to feed the young eagles near the nest for weeks or months after they fledge. The young eagles then wander the world for five or six years before they’re ready to find a lifelong mate and a territory of their own. Fewer than a third of bald eagles survive long enough to have chicks of their own.
Eagles typically live for 10 or 20 years in the wild. A female that bred at Alamo Lake and a male currently living at Luna Lake near Alpine are both more than 30 years old, according to Arizona Game and Fish.
The national study shows the impact of 50 years of concentrated efforts to save the national bird.
The biggest change probably came in 1972 with the banning of the pesticide DDT, which caused a fatal eggshell thinning in eagles and other raptors.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hailed the effort to save the eagle — as well as the innovative new method for tracking bird populations.
“The strong return of this treasured bird reminds us of our nation’s shared resilience, and the importance of being responsible stewards of our lands and waters that bind us together,” said Haaland at a press conference. A former congresswoman from New Mexico and the first Native American cabinet member, Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took advantage of a database established by Cornell University to gather sightings made by 180,000 birders all across the country. The birders uploaded their observations to the eBird database maintained by Cornell Lab Center for Avian Population Studies. Those observations were combined with the federal counts compiled through aerial surveys. The improved counting techniques may account for a portion of the observed increased in total eagle numbers.
The estimate counted more than 71,000 nesting pairs — double the number of nests noted in 2009. Back in 1963, the number of known bald eagle nests hit a low of 417 in the lower 48 states. Bald eagle populations in Alaska remained relatively healthy, even when they were nearly eliminated in the rest of the U.S.
