Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham reports her office is fielding more questions each week about February registration deadlines and exactly who can vote in the March Presidential Preference Election. Bingham provided the following information:
The Presidential Preference Election is Tuesday, March 17. The deadline to register to vote in the March election is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Question: Who can vote in the March 17 Presidential Preference Election?
Answer: Only registered Democrats are eligible to cast ballots, because the Republican Party is not holding a Presidential Preference Election in Arizona. Democratic candidates are the only choices on the ballot and only those voters registered as Democrats are eligible to vote.
Question: What’s the deadline to register?
Answer: Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the registration deadline, one full month before the Presidential Preference Election, but — again — only voters who register as Democrats may take part in the PPE. Independents or anyone registered with no party affiliation would have to change their party affiliation by Feb. 18 in order to vote. Voters have the option to change their party affiliation after the PPE too, well ahead of the nationwide general election Nov. 3.
Question: How do I register to vote, or change my party affiliation?
Answer: One way is online, using the website servicearizona.com. Voters are welcome to register in the Recorder’s Office in Globe and Payson, too. Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A few other dates voters should know: early ballots are mailed Wednesday, Feb. 19, the day after registration ends; and from Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, March 13 voters may cast ballots in-person during early voting. Friday, March 6 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot, and the PPE is March 17. Election season will be heating up next month, our state’s PPE happens two weeks after the “Super Tuesday” primaries in 16 other states across the nation.
Read more about the Presidential Preference Election at azcleanelections.gov.
