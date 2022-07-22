It didn’t take long for Art Schaier to realize his idea for a dinner honoring veterans was a good one.
“We completely sold out in a couple of weeks,” Schaier said.
But that’s no surprise to Schaier, who is the veteran services chair for both the Greater Payson Moose Lodge #852 and the Payson Elks Lodge. He pointed to the large number of military veterans living in and around Rim Country.
“There are over 7,000 vets in a 50-mile radius (of here),” Schaier said.
The July 15 Veterans Dinner at the Greater Payson Moose Lodge #852 in Star Valley offered veterans a free steak and shrimp dinner and a night of music with local band Sol DeVille playing. Non-veterans paid $20 to attend.
After the Payson Honor Guard presented the colors and many in attendance stood and held hands during the playing of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” (aka “Proud to Be an American”).
Schaier said Moose members served 140 dinners.
“The people here at the Moose have done a great job,” he said. “The ladies have worked on this for the last three or four weeks.” Among attendees were Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, a U.S. Army veteran; Star Valley Mayor Bobby Davis, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran; Arizona Legislative House Member Walt Blackman, an Army veteran who is running for a U.S. congressional seat; and David Marshall, an Air Force veteran, who is running for Blackman’s state Legislative District 7 House seat.
Schaier wanted to hold the dinner in Star Valley to get the town more involved with the Moose Lodge.
“It’s just a good time honoring our vets,” Schaier said. “It’s good for Star Valley. It’s good for our vets. This is all for the vets and it’s just a beautiful thing.”
Davis fully supported the idea when Schaier talked with him about it.
“We’re very honored to have all the veterans in Star Valley at the Moose Lodge celebrating this great country,” Davis said.
Schaier recently started bringing members of the two local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters to the Moose Lodge for quarterly meetings. And Rick Oliver has since merged the two chapters.
Oliver is commander of the VFW Fort Reno Post #8807. He was commander of the post in Tonto Basin before the two merged in recent months.
“I came out here to go fishin’ 22 years ago and ended up staying,” said Oliver, who moved from California.
“My goal was to try to bring Payson and Tonto Basin together and Art played a big part in that. And we have made more progress in the last six months of bringing this team together — Star Valley, Payson and Tonto Basin.”
He credited Schaier for coming to a VFW meeting in Tonto Basin and introducing himself and getting the ball rolling. He also gave credit to Davis and praised the efforts of Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey.
“What a superstar he’s been as far as being a friend to me and also just opening doors so that (VFW members) could really get to know each other,” Oliver said. “And that’s happening.”
Discouragement has turned to excitement for Oliver.
“To be honest with you, I was starting to lose enthusiasm,” he said of the state of the VFW chapters in Tonto Basin and Payson. “But now it’s so exciting to be part of this and to bring it together. It’s really starting to gel.”
He stays much busier since the Payson VFW chapter closed.
“At this age, I might have bitten off more than I can chew because we inherited all these members since the Payson VFW folded,” Oliver said with a chuckle. “I had to go scraping and researching and finding the members and contacting them and redoing the roster.”
Blackman served for nearly 22 years as a front line tank commander. He earned a Bronze Star for combat action in Iraq and a Meritorious Service Medal. He served seven tours of duty in some of the most dangerous battlefields, including Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Blackman was too busy shaking hands, posing for selfies with people, and dancing to eat his steak before it got cold.
“I’m here to support veterans and this lodge community because of what this organization does,” Blackman said. “It actually helps veterans that are out there that need that help that they are not getting from the VA. It helps them to get to their appointments, it helps them to make sure that they have their benefits. It’s a great organization.
“I’m a veteran and it is honoring veterans, and that’s why I’m here. I want to put veterans first as I have my whole adult life and I’m going to continue to do that when I’m in Congress.”
He talked about several issues facing veterans.
“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” Blackman said. “We’re talking about the Veterans Administration. It’s an issue with benefits getting to the veteran on time. We have an issue with homeless veterans that we see come up to the Rim Country many times. We have a problem with the opioid abuse (with) doctors prescribing (them) to some of those veterans. Then finally, a lot of veterans aren’t able to change their doctor if they live inside a network, but they’re not satisfied with that doctor. So, it’s a combination of what these folks are doing and how I can support them when I’m in Washington, D.C.”
