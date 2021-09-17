Husband-and-wife team Melissa and Mike Cave know a good deal when they see one.
They opened Discount Mart in Payson on Sept. 7, their second discount store in the state.
The store, at 211 E. Highway 260 between Radio Shack and Smoke This in the Safeway Shopping Center, features brand names at low prices.
They opened their first Discount Mart in Scottsdale in March.
The couple have owned McKenna Construction Inc. in Scottsdale for 25 years and Melissa sold real estate in Rim Country for years.
“We started to dive into a new business venture,” Melissa said. “Because we lived up there and knew the community well, we thought it would be a good fit for Payson. We feel there’s a need for the products we sell.”
They carry a wide variety of brand name products, including bedding, bath, rugs, faucets, lighting, pet supplies and housewares, all sold at a discounted price.
“Our team sources new product every week. We purchase goods in bulk so we are able to pass on the savings to our customers,” according to their website.
So far, the store has been a huge hit. They held a soft opening Sept. 8 and had so many customers they had to close on Sept. 10 to restock for their official grand opening on Sept. 11.
Melissa is an Arizona native and worked as a real estate agent in Payson. They opened the Payson store because they lived here full-time from 2005 to 2020. They sold their home here in 2020 to move to Scottsdale to be closer to their daughter, McKenna, and family, the construction business and Scottsdale store.
But, “We still love Payson,” Melissa said.
Melissa’s uncle, Russ Horton, and his wife, Jan, manage the Payson store. They live in Deer Creek south of Payson.
And they’re probably not done opening stores.
“We’re hoping to expand to other Arizona towns,” Melissa said.
The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.discountmartaz.com or like the Discount Mart AZ Facebook and Instagram pages or call 928-978-1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!