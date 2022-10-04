Tika Young’s family spent six months searching for her — tormented by odd social media posts by someone pretending to be her.
Her sometime boyfriend, Patrick Nigel, said she’d left him in Happy Jack — setting out for California.
Then someone found a body under a pile of pine needles close to where Tika had lived with Nigel. Initially, police could not identify the body. But a tattoo on her leg of a pair of dog tags eventually led back to her father — and enabled investigators to identify the body.
Under questioning, Nigel admitted he’d beaten Tika to death with a table — then buried her in the woods “where only the bears would find her.”
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Domestic violence remains the most common violent crime in Gila County — as it does in almost every county throughout the nation. Every year, roughly 100 people in Arizona are murdered in incidents of domestic violence — often when they’re trying to escape a violent relationship.
That’s why counties and towns across the nation have once more declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month, in the wake of a pandemic that sharply increased reports of domestic violence.
The National Institutes of Health estimates that some 10 million people suffer domestic violence assaults every year. As many as one in four women and one in nine men at some point are victims of domestic violence. The economic toll is estimated at $12 billion annually.
Tragically, domestic violence creates a vicious cycle — warping the outlook of both victims and perpetrators and children who live in violent homes. The cycle of abuse repeats itself in one relationship after another — and from one generation to another. Studies suggest that 80% to 90% of domestic violence victims suffer abuse or neglect as children.
Moreover, studies suggest that domestic violence remains the most under-reported crime of all.
The Domestic Violence Fatality Report maintained by the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence chronicles the grim toll domestic violence takes every year — with deaths in every county. The deaths remain only a fraction of the full impact, with about 1 in 3 women suffering physical or emotional violence at the hands of an intimate partner.
Gila County suffers a lower rate of domestic violence deaths than most other counties in the state — with an average of less than one death per year. That likely reflects the county’s higher than average age — with seniors the least likely group to die in a domestic violence incident.
Nonetheless, domestic violence cases account for a large percentage of the arrests reported by Payson police every week on the police blotter, which is published in the Roundup.
One tragic recent case involved the death of Terri Haught at the hands of her husband, longtime Tonto Basin rancher Destry Haught. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter after shooting his wife as the Bush Fire bore down on their ranch — after three days of strain, sleeplessness and increasingly erratic behavior.
Most of domestic violence deaths mark the tragic end of years of violence, loss, tragedy and obsession. And though the chilling details differ in every case — the endlessly repeated pattern remains all too familiar.
Not much has changed in the past decade — with a gradual decline replaced by a pandemic spike in cases.
The fatality report summarizing Arizona cases from 2005 to 2015 tracked an average of 105 deaths per year — an average that’s held steady since then.
The 376 incidents resulted in 553 deaths. They included 240 suicides and another 83 suspects killed by police. The incidents resulted in the deaths of two officers — and 32 bystanders.
Of the 1,255 known deaths — 753 involved firearms.
All told, intimate partner violence in Arizona accounts for 15% of all violent crime, according to the tally.
Men are the perpetrators 81% of the time — and account for almost all the cases of murder-suicide and police officer deaths. Almost half the time, men who kill their partners also kill themselves. Children accounted for 10% of the deaths.
Firearms account for almost two-thirds of the deaths — and women in the U.S. are 11 times more likely to be murdered with a gun than women in other high-income nations. Having a gun in the house increases the odds of a domestic violence murder fivefold. Moreover, almost half of mass shooting incidents in the United States involve domestic violence as well.
Most of the deaths involve intimate partners who aren’t married — although married couples account for 13% of the total. Suicides by the perpetrator accounted for 21% of deaths — and friends, neighbors and family members for another 20% of deaths.
Domestic violence rates — including fatalities — remain especially high in reservation communities. Some 83% of Native Americans suffer violence in their lifetimes — and 53% of women have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner. Native American women face a tenfold higher risk of murder than the national average.
During the 10-year period ending in 2015, Gila County reported seven deaths from domestic violence.
Resources
Speak 24 hours a day with trained staff from RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).
• 800-656-4673
• Chat Online
Connect on the phone 24 hours a day with a counselor from the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
• 800-799-7233
Talk with a legal advocate from the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.
• 800.782.6400
If you need information on resources in your community, call:
The Arizona Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 602-279-2900 or 800-782-6400.
Arizona Humane Society Project Safe House 602-997-7585 Ext. 134 (Provides temporary foster care for pets of domestic violence victims).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!