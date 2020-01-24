Redden Construction is collecting non-perishable foods to donate to the Community Presbyterian Food Bank in Payson. The firm is building the Payson Presbyterian Church’s new Community Child Learning Center.
Collection bins have been placed at Community Presbyterian, 800 W. Main St.
Food will be delivered to Payson Community Presbyterian Church Food Bank Friday, Feb. 14.
To learn more, visit www.reddenconstruction.com or call 602-271-0595.
