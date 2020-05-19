The drive-thru testing for COVID-19 offered in the parking lot of the LDS Church in Payson, 913 S. Ponderosa St. is open to the public.
The service is by the MHA Foundation of Payson, along with Banner Payson Medical Center, Ponderosa Family Care, Dr. Alan Michels, Gila County Health and Emergency Management with support from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
Go to www.readygila.com and download the form, fill it out, print it and bring it and insurance information to the test site between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday through the end of May.
Businesses that would like to have all employees tested can call 928-472-2588 and set aside a specific block of time for the group to be served.
There is no out-of-pocket cost. Individuals’ insurance or the government CARES program will cover the doctor’s cost and MHA Foundation will cover deductibles. Tests go to Sonora Quest and take two to three days for results. Both the COVID-19 swab test and antibody test are being offered.
Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center and Clinics will be conducting “Blitz Testing” for COVID-19 in Tonto Basin and Young this week.
CV Tonto Basin Clinic - from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 20.
CV Pleasant Valley Clinic in Young – from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21.
All testing will be done by appointment only. Please check the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Facebook Page at Facebook.com/CVRMC or its webpage at www.CVRMC.org to get instructions to make an appointment.
Insurance will be billed for the testing and there will be a self-pay option.
