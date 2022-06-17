Eastern Arizona College’s Payson campus will hire two full-time instructors to bolster the growing professional training program for nurses, thanks largely to support from the MHA Foundation.
The MHA Foundation has made a three-year, $80,000-per-year donation to the program, hoping to provide opportunities for local students and convince more nursing students to practice in Rim Country once they graduate.
Like most rural areas, Rim Country suffers from an ongoing shortage of medical professionals, including doctors and nurses. The pandemic has made the problem even worse, with many nurses leaving the profession due to burnout. Rural areas account for about 20% of the nation’s population, but have only about 11% of the nation’s doctors and nurses. Even urban areas are facing a potential shortage of doctors, with many doctors and nurses retiring or leaving the profession in the face of a rapidly aging population with increasing health care needs — especially in rural areas.
The Payson campus has been supporting the rapidly expanding nurse-training program with two part-time faculty members — one of whom has recently resigned, the EAC board learned at the last board meeting.
MHA also supports a training program for medical school students, with six medical students at a time rotating through local doctors’ offices and clinics for hands-on clinical experience. That’s another effort to convince more students to set up practices in rural areas once they graduate.
EAC plans to offer the remaining part-time nursing instructor a full-time position, while recruiting an additional full-time instructor, administrators said at the last board meeting.
“I’m not sure why we don’t already have a full-time position with benefits,” said board chair Jan Brocker at the last board meeting. “But we have office space available if we hire a full-time nursing instructor. That’s in line with the expectation of MHA.”
She noted MHA made the donation to expand the EAC Payson campus’ nursing program. “That additional position is in line with everyone’s expectations.”
The National Institute of Health has projected a critical shortage of nurses nationally in the next decade — with rural areas hit much harder than urban areas.
So far, more than 30 nurses and nurse practitioners trained in EAC’s program have worked locally — helping relieve the chronic nursing shortage in Rim Country.
The board’s decision to hire additional nursing instructors represented good news for the Payson campus, which suffered enrollment declines during the pandemic.
Most of the support for new programs at the last board meeting went to the Globe campus, with several major new vocational training programs underway.
For starters, the board approved a plan to buy an empty elementary school from the Miami school district to convert into a facility that can offer vocational training in things like construction trades and others. The distressed mining town has been shrinking, prompting the school district to mothball the school site.
The community college district’s negotiating to buy the school site for $150,000, with the understanding that the district will probably have to put out an additional $600,000 for repair costs. The total cost of buying and upgrading the facility will likely come to nearly $1 million.
“The building will be worth millions by the time it is repaired,” said Brocker. “This is an incredible opportunity we have.”
The board also heard a report on the remodeling of an abandoned building to house a new facility for students seeking training as welders in Miami. The board had previously approved some $300,000 in funding to develop the new facility — which includes $185,000 to provide the new building with workstations and equipment — with most of it coming from a county workforce development grant.
Finally, the board approved a plan to negotiate with the city of Globe to use its gun range as part of its law enforcement training program.
The population of Globe is about 8,000 and the population of Miami is about 2,000, compared to Payson’s 16,000. Northern Gila County now has more than half of the county’s population — but the bulk of Eastern Arizona College’s spending still supports the Globe campus.
The Gila County Community College Provisional District is administered by Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher. The community college pays about $2 million annually to EAC for its services and staffing — and relies on EAC’s credential to operate.
Enrollment in community colleges plunged throughout the state during the pandemic, including both the Payson and Globe campuses of EAC. Statewide, enrollment declined 16% in 2021.
However, Eastern Arizona College was a notable exception to that trend. Enrollment at EAC actually increased 19%. The college has a thriving nursing program that can grant students a nursing certificate as well as a four-year college degree — a program EAC Payson and the MHA hoped to replicate here.
The increases at EAC may reflect its reliance on younger students, an offering of four-year degrees and the decision to continue with in-person classes during the pandemic.
The enrollment at EAC Payson proved more vulnerable to the pandemic, partly because more classes shifted to online. Moreover, older students — including retirees — make up a large share of the enrollment at Payson. They were more likely to drop classes or hold off taking more during the pandemic.
University tuition has soared in Arizona, topping $10,000 annually at Arizona State University. Community college tuition has also risen — topping $1,100 per semester for full-time students.
Studies suggest that only 18% of Arizona students will graduate with a four-year university degree in a few years — compared to a national average of 33%. The decline in community college enrollment would be much worse if not for the influx of out-of-state students.
