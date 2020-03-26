The Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus is closed to the public, but staff is still available to help.
EAC courses are scheduled to move to remote learning when classes begin on Monday, March 30.
After much reflection and in consultation with public health officials, EAC officials say they have canceled all spring commencement exercises.
“We regret that the class of 2020 will not enjoy a traditional celebration with their classmates,” stated EAC President Todd Haynie.
“We know how disappointing this decision will be to so many, but feel it is the responsible thing to do at this time. Our team is looking at alternate ways to celebrate our graduates’ achievements.”
In addition, to help slow the spread of COVID-19, EAC is implementing even more stringent social distancing policies.
Out of an abundance of concern, EAC encourages students, faculty, and staff to follow these guidelines:
• If any student, faculty, or staff member has experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, they are encouraged to not come to campus, and ti contact their health care provider.
• If any student, faculty, or staff member has traveled to another country or state during spring break, self-quarantine is recommended for at least 14 days when they return.
Additionally supervisors are coordinating flexible schedules with the return of employees as of March 23.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority,” stated Haynie.
“We know this is a great deal of information to process and we will provide ongoing support to enable our students to be successful in spite of this challenge.”
EAC will continue to monitor the situation and will provide instruction and updates as appropriate on the college website – www.eac.edu and through other official channels. Decisions will be based solely on official reports from the CDC, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and the Graham County Department of Health Services.
