Payson is the ideal place for a dark sky city and courses in astronomy. This long-shutter image shows not only the Milky Way, but the light pollution from Phoenix — in this case enhanced by smoke from a wildfire.
The Gila County Community College Provisional District board will launch a new astronomy program, thanks in part to a $128,000 gift to from the Caris Charitable Trust.
The GCCCPD board accepted the gift on Wednesday, Jan. 11 — which will provide a turnkey robotic telescope system.
Now, the college just needs to find someone with a master’s degree in astronomy to teach the new program.
The estate of engineer Richard Caris established the Valley-based charitable foundation to further science education. The family has ties to Rim Country and has also made several grants to science programs at the Payson Unified School District — including a $200,000 gift announced last week.
The Trust provided the money to buy a Corrected Dall-Kirkham (CDK) telescope and telescope mount from PlaneWave Instruments.
The telescope provides a lens and processing that avoids distorting stars at the edge of the field of vision. The telescope has a 52-100 mm image circle. The system uses two or three lenses to sharpen the image and eliminate distortions.
The mount allows the telescope to automatically adjust to the spinning of the planet, to keep a particular star or planet in focus.
The telescope is so specialized that the board approved a sole source contract, without going through the normal bid process.
“This is a wonderful grant and a wonderful opportunity,” said Board President Jan Brocker.
Earlier in the meeting, the board seated new members — and re-elected Brocker as president, Connie Cockrell as secretary, Kurt Knauss as treasurer and Sam Moorehead as vice president.
The board continues to explore a change in its relationship with Eastern Arizona College. EAC provides the credential, hires faculty and staff and decides on academic programs for the GCCCPD, which has its own board and pays EAC to operate and credential the district.
The GCCCPD board continues to explore independence and, in the meantime, has been adding programs at both its Payson and Globe campuses.
