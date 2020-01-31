For the 56 students of the Eastern Arizona College Marching Band a recent trip to Phoenix was an occasion they will never forget.
On Jan. 13, the EAC Marching Band — founded before Arizona achieved statehood — performed at the opening session of the Arizona State Legislature. The state’s only community college marching band, as well as its oldest, continues a long musical tradition at Eastern Arizona College.
“Music has always been important at EAC,” said marching band director Geoff DeSpain.
Chartered in 1888, EAC, located in Thatcher, is Arizona’s oldest community college. Shortly after its founding, a small group of musicians came together to form the marching band. The exact year the band was founded is uncertain, but they have been playing for over a century. In 1912, they performed the national anthem during a day-long event called the Musical Convention of the Gila Valley; in 1930, the band was made up of 40 students.
The 56 students in today’s band represent a cross-section of Arizona and share a passion for music. They include Camille Hudson, of Globe, and Terena Ward, of Payson.
When asked about how she felt about performing at the legislative session opening, Hudson said, “I am very honored to play at this event, because I get to represent my home town of Globe, Gila County, Eastern Arizona College, as well as the state of Arizona. I wouldn’t be here without the love and support of my friends and family.”
Hudson began her love for music when she was 8 years old. She joined band in the sixth grade where she learned to play the trumpet and has been playing ever since.
“I am currently studying environmental technology at Eastern Arizona College. My plans are to work as a wildland firefighter over the summer and start a career within the United States Forest Service. I have enjoyed playing in the EAC band and being a part of something bigger than myself,” she said.
DeSpain said the band was invited to Phoenix after EAC’s Constitution Day Commemoration, an annual event featuring speakers on aspects of the U.S. Constitution. Last year’s invitee, Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, gave his speech wearing an EAC Marching Band T-shirt presented to him by the band. DeSpain said that, at a lunch following the event, Bowers asked drum major Jacob Culver if the band could play for the Legislature’s opening session — and, with EAC President Todd Haynie’s swift approval, the date was arranged.
For the Jan. 13 performance, band members displayed their hometown district number’s so their legislators could meet with them and hear how state funds help change student lives.
“We were very lucky to get that invitation; it’s an honor, and the kids were very excited to do it,” DeSpain said. “I don’t know that they’ve ever had a band come and do this, so it’s unprecedented.”
