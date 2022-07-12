MHA Foundation recognized an opportunity to help support students throughout the Payson Unified School District. Recognizing this need, the Foundation compiled a subcommittee, which included Jeff Simon, the current principal of PHS, Jennifer White, former RCMS principal, and Trevor Creighton, Academic Dean of RCMS, among others. This subcommittee researched various programs available and decided that AVID would be the best fit for Payson's schools.
AVID is a nonprofit organization whose name is an acronym for "Advancement Via Individual Determination." AVID programming is utilized in over 8,000 schools worldwide. It provides curriculum, professional learning resources, and support that drive the rigor of a school to produce students that succeed in not only college but also trade career opportunities.
In Payson, AVID was first implemented at high and middle school campuses. Payson Unified is now a complete AVID district with the addition of its two primary campuses in the program, Payson Elementary and Julia Randall Elementary.
This feat was accomplished after the MHA Foundation funded the opportunity for 70 Payson Unified School District teachers and staff members to attend a three-day conference in San Diego. Every campus was represented in this extensive training. PES (Payson Elementary), JRE (Julia Randall Elementary), RCMS (Rim Country Middle School), and PHS (Payson High School) all had over a dozen representatives from their campuses, and every single principal was in attendance, along with Superintendent Linda Gibson.
"The key concept is working with students on a continuation. They are learning the skills at a younger level and building upon them yearly." Gibson boasts about the AVID program's benefits in producing better students through consistent exposure to strategies and materials every year of their education in Payson. Due to this summer's conference attendance, this now starts in kindergarten.
Kirstin McKee, who was part of the AVID Conference for kindergarten in San Diego, concludes, "Having school leaders and teachers come together to be trained at a conference working towards the goal of becoming better as a whole is a very unifying experience that would not be available without MHA Foundation. We are constantly working towards a more rigorous academic experience emphasizing social-emotional growth with our students to prepare them for their futures. AVID provides this consistent groundwork, and MHA enables us to continue our progress in achieving this."
