Free classes are available to help adults in Payson. Adult Basic Education services have been up and running for years, but now High School Equivalency studies and GED testing are easier than ever to access.
Classes, tutoring, and GED testing are at a new location, very conveniently located in the middle of town at 105 E. Highway 260, next door to Banner Urgent Care behind McDonald’s.
Services are offered through Gila County Education Services Agency (GCESA). Young adults as well as adults who are “young at heart” can come back and finish their high school studies. They can also receive job training through a program called Integrated Education Technology (IET).
Over the last 12 months, students dedicated many hours to their studies during class hours and at home. In-person classes offer flexibility for those with work and home responsibilities, they are available: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Computer learning options are also available, both in the classroom and from home.
Several students expanded their horizons by completing their studies and successfully passing their GED tests.
Chance Van Camp got down to business and studied all five subjects at GCESA: civics, social studies, math, science, and reading/language arts. His consistent attendance and dedication over several months allowed him to complete his High School Equivalency while working full time. He has opted to enlist in the Army, where he will have many opportunities for further studies and training. Chance says, “I appreciated the flexibility of the program and the help from teachers in achieving my goals. Stay on task, persevere, and you will earn your GED!”
Julian Martinez worked in construction after completing his GED. Now he has the credentials to attend college to study business. His goal for the future is to start his own construction business.
Another student came back to his studies after a decade away from high school. He took advantage of a job training course and earned a certificate in retail fundamentals. He also scored high enough on his GED tests to apply to ASU, where he hopes to study engineering. He advises, “Stick with the program; it really does work! The classroom environment is positive and supportive. Now I’m ready to move forward with my life goals.”
If you or anyone you know wants to get going on a path to improving options for the future, call Kathryne Mills, 928-472-5284. She will explain the enrollment process, and will schedule a time for you to come to the classroom to fill out forms and take placement assessments. Teachers look forward to helping you along your path. Our goal at GCESA is to help you realize your goals.
