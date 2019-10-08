You got your algebra and your chemistry and your history classes — and all your standardized tests to see what you learned in school.
But no one tests whether you know how to get along in the world.
Enter Kadi Tenney’s class at Payson Center for Success: It teaches teens how to negotiate the adult world with confidence and self-assuredness.
Six PCS students recently showed what they learned in the class during a MHA Foundation board meeting, which funds the life skills class.
PCS lead teacher Linda Gibson led the initially timid students into a room filled with Payson bigwigs — executives and elected officials and business leaders. The situation would make any teenager sweat — and most adults to boot.
But once the students took their seats, each student looked every mucky-muck and poobah right in the eye.
The confidence came from Tenney’s class.
“The class has really helped me. I was a shy individual. I barely even talked at home. The class really helped me come out of my shell. It will hopefully help me get a job as a custodian. I absolutely can’t wait,” said Douglas Henneman. “It’s been a big moral boost overall.”
He beamed at the adults, his glasses flashing from the glare of the fluorescent lights.
“If I didn’t have those classes, I wouldn’t have the job I have now or my driver’s license,” said Kolton Ricke.
Seth Redford said he couldn’t have even talked about the class to a roomful of adults before he, well, took the class. “I couldn’t have done it. I was really shy and I wouldn’t talk in front of a class. My work ethic has increased. I have become more focused in class.”
His voice never wavered nor injected a single “uh.”
As students move from year one to year two, the class paired the students with younger Rim Country Middle School students — their “littles.” Seth said he focused on passing along the skills he got from the class to his little.
“At first she would just stare at her phone. By the end of the semester, we had conversations and we would laugh,” he said.
For the past three years, the MHA Foundation has quietly funded what Gibson and her PCS staff have dubbed “Kadi’s Class.”
But MHA doesn’t stop with that class. It also aids the Aspire Arizona Foundation, which pays for dual-enrollment college classes at Payson High School to reduce the cost of college for hundreds of students.
The MHA Foundation backed Gibson’s vision of a class to help high school students transition from childhood to adulthood.
The MHA Foundation took a leap of faith, since Gibson knows of no other such program. It perhaps most resembles the mentoring approach of the federally funded GEAR UP grant, which assigns a mentor teacher to follow a whole graduating class all the way through high school, but this seeks to deepen that relationship and mentoring with students.
Before launching Kadi’s Class, Gibson and her staff scoured the nation seeking a program to use as a model. None existed. So the PCS staff created a class called Career and Life Skills.
Gibson says it takes a lot of “hand holding” to get a young adult to learn how to successfully cope with business conversations and diffusing a situation or finding fulfilling family relationships.
To illustrate what she meant by hand holding, she used the example of putting a fitted sheet on a bed.
“We assume they have it, but they don’t,” she said.
All the adults in the room groaned. They all agreed getting the corners to fit tight, knowing how to pull in the right direction so the sheet covers the bed without a bump — takes practice and training.
“They look like they can do it, but they haven’t learned the skills. Be willing to not get frustrated with that ... sometimes, having a safe place to ask for that assistance makes all the difference. Maybe somebody hears you’re struggling and helps. That is more profound of a goal. What can these kids change in society just by what they think and do?”
Traditional education has limits, explained Gibson.
“We tend to be told rather than being asked and able to share,” she said.
The kind of lessons Kadi’s Class teaches don’t have immediate results.
“What we might not see until years later is the empowerment of youth when they come of age,” she said.
But the MHA Foundation board members got a look at the change the class has already produced in the teens.
Gibson asked the students to rate on a scale of one to 10 how much they enjoyed making a public presentation, both before and after taking the class.
Before taking the class — a solid 2, as in worst nightmare. After the class, more like 5 to 9.
“It’s fun to see the changes,” said Gibson.
MHA Foundation President Kenny Evans said the class has already brought rich returns on the investment.
“For our board, we have people asking for financial contributions all the time. This has really paid off,” he said.
Gibson made it clear the budget constraints would have made it impossible for the district to pay the teacher’s salary and offer the class “even though society is screaming for this content to be taught,” she said.
Student Jordan Wain summed up what she has learned.
“We are bettering ourselves inside the high school — it’s like an ambassador of kindness,” said Jordan. “There is nothing (in education) to help with emotions ... it makes it harder if you don’t know what you are going through. This class teaches proactive kindness.”
Douglas capped the meeting off with gratitude.
“Thank you all for letting us speak our mind on how beneficial this class is to us,” he said with just the right touch of confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!