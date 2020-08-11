The Elks National Foundation has announced the start of the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants need not be related to a member of the Elks. Males and females compete separately and are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need.
The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 15, 2020, deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2021, after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend in Chicago, April 22-25.
This year, the ENF is investing $4.1 million in college scholarships for future lawyers, doctors, engineers, innovators, and more.
MVS scholars — all who demonstrate scholarship, leadership and financial need — are graduating from college at a rate of 90%, nearly 40% higher than the national average.
Through the contest, the ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships. Since the ENF began awarding scholarships in 1931, it has changed the lives of tens of thousands of students.
Applications for the 2021 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, including the application link, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!