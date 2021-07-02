APS wants to help teachers get a head start on the upcoming school year by providing $500 grants for school supplies. The grant application opened July 1 and winners will be selected weekly starting Aug. 6.
Through the APS Supply My Class program, the company will award 500 K-12 Title 1 public school teachers with $500 Visa gift cards. This year, the first 100 grants will be directed to educators who have been teaching three years or less. This ensures those who entered the classroom recently get special encouragement and appreciation for continued commitment to the profession.
Participation eligibility: recipient must be a K-12 public or charter schoolteacher; recipient must teach at a school in APS’s service territory; school must hold a current Title 1 designation; a teacher must complete an online application form; previous years’ winners are eligible to enter.
More information about these grants can be found at aps.com/education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!