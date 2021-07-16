Recently the Payson and Hellsgate fire departments and Gila County Community College ran a joint Engineer Training Academy.
The academy is an evolution of programs that organizers hope is the future of the Northern Gila County Fire Service. This has been a multi-phase approach to developing a sustainable automatic-aid system in Northern Gila County Emergency Response.
First — The region came together several years ago and developed NFPA compliant Task Books that outline required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSA). The idea was to ensure that when automatic aid partners responded to emergencies in other districts, all personnel were able to perform a required set of KSAs and have an increased opportunity for mission success.
The next phase of the regional approach to emergency response was to implement a regional incident command and control structure. We did this by implementing The Blue Card program. For those that understand wildland firefighting, the term Red Card is the certification that allows firefighters to operate on wildland incidents. Blue Card took a similar approach to All-Hazards Incident Command and formalized a system that certifies fire officers as incident commanders for structure fires, hazardous materials incidents, EMS and mass casualty incidents.
With Task Books and a Command and Control system well-established it was time to begin developing regional training programs in which the region would supply instructors from each department to teach future firefighters, engineers and officers the required KSAs for their positions. The desired outcome of this endeavor is to reach a level of performance and understanding that the region would be able to share resources, specifically personnel, to fill gaps in staffing and strengthen the regions ability to develop a sustainable response and succession plan.
The agreement with the college provided six college credits toward these graduates’ degrees. This is a no-cost program where the college provides educational oversight and the regional departments provide vetted and qualified instructors, classroom and logistics to complete the class.
Out of this class, two engineers were promoted and the other two made acting engineer.
