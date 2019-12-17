Masoud Yasami decided his painting and sketching students weren’t noticeable enough at the EAC Payson Art Show, so he had them dress in hats and shirts they decorated themselves.
“It makes them more noticeable,” he said.
But his classes aren’t the only ones that enticed attendees, the ceramics class had food. The jewelry display sat across from a table sporting a huge cake.
Basically, it was a great party designed to show off what’s possible in the art classes the community college offers. But the art show also directly supports the artists.
“We like to promote the student artwork that is being produced. Anything the students sell the proceeds go to the artist,” said Dean Pam Butterfield.
No stone is left unturned to support this mission. As an added bonus to Yasami’s students, they sold the hats and shirts off their backs.
The EAC Payson Campus hosts an art show early in December each year. The 100 building morphs into an art gallery with paintings, sketches and jewelry lining the hallway, photography, quilts and ceramics taking up other rooms.
Students can graduate with an associate of arts from the local campus.
“You can transfer the associate of arts units to any of the three state universities,” Butterfield said.
The community college offers all the basic classes needed for a degree, plus the art specific classes such as art history, painting (oil, acrylic and watercolor), sketch, ceramics, quilting, photography and jewelry making.
For painting student Leslie Reisdorf, she’s enjoying letting her inner artist out after a career in the Payson Unified School District as an elementary school teacher.
Reisdorf’s watercolor of a slot canyon drew everyone’s attention, especially after they learned it’s a watercolor.
“It looks like an oil painting because of the way I process it,” she said.
Reisdorf paints colors and then covers them in a sealant that gives her paintings a vibrant hue with added texture.
Her painting, along with her pill box hat with veil covered in glitter, kept her busy chatting during the whole event.
It’s that personal touch with the artist that brings EAC Payson Board Member Jan Broker to the event.
“I love to come to this art show,” she said.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!