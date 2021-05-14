Eastern Arizona College has added another talented, experienced artist to its Payson campus faculty, welcoming Cheryl Fecht as a new painting instructor this summer.
“I’m thrilled about this position,” said Fecht, adding that she has wanted to teach on the Payson campus since moving to Tonto Basin five years ago. Fecht said she applied unsuccessfully for the position then. Recently, though, she encountered Dean Pam Butterfield at a Payson Art League meeting – and Butterfield was in search of art instructors.
“That’s how I landed the job,” said Fecht. “I’ve been painting for a really long time – since the early 1970s. I’ve loved the arts since I was a little kid and have been drawing since I was really young. I’ve taken a few courses and workshops, but I’m pretty much a self-taught artist.”
Fecht will teach beginning oil and beginning acrylic classes starting with the 2021 summer session, and will also lead classes in the fall. She has taught professionally since 2010 and has experience with other community colleges, including two Central Arizona College campuses. Besides her teaching experience, Fecht said, her artwork is collected worldwide. She has won awards in juried art shows around the country throughout her painting career; her work has appeared in shows “from Florida to Wyoming to Texas.” For one nationwide show, ‘Paint the Parks,’ Fecht entered a painting of Arches National Park. “That traveled to several art museums across the country for a couple of years. It’s a very well-renowned show.”
Fecht’s painting classes will meet Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting June 1 and continuing through July.
“This will be a fun change, especially after being locked up here due to Covid,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to getting out and teaching again. People need to get out of their homes and do something creative with their time.”
