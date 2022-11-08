"We are on top of the world as Aspire Arizona Foundation; we have the opportunity to help the students of Payson get a glimpse of college life," Paul Brocker, president of the local nonprofit, beams.
This "glimpse" he speaks of is an invaluable opportunity for local students to gain inside knowledge to jump-start their lives. It is an opportunity to know if college is right for them. It is an opportunity to receive college credit at no cost. It is an opportunity to benefit the legacy of our local education in Rim County.
The Aspire Arizona Foundation's (AAF) mission is to make college credits accessible, attainable, and affordable for Rim Country students. AAF works with the local school district, Payson Unified #10, and the community college, Eastern Arizona College, to fund dual-enrollment classes for academically qualified students. These classes create the ability for high school students to start earning college credits, along with their high school credits, on campus during their regular school day. This process now starts as early as the sophomore year for PUSD students.
Aspire Arizona Foundation is in its seventh year, and, to date, 495 local students have been able to enroll in college courses. Of these, 141 students have earned at least one semester of college credit, 67 students have earned one full year of credits, 67 students have earned more than one full year, and 9 students achieved 48 or more college credits. Currently, 71 students, including those home-schooled, are enrolled with an average of 1.5 classes each.
Since 2016, Aspire has paid $310,470 in tuition for 2,079 college classes, and Aspire Scholars have earned 6,112 college credits through last Spring.
The 11 board members for the Foundation are volunteers who work year-round to create free college education for area students. Thanks to a grant from MHA Foundation, AAF has almost no administrative costs, so the majority of every dollar donated goes directly to the students. A year's worth of Arizona State University tuition is over $13,000. This local charity works to offset these costs, which are an ever-growing financial burden.
The Foundation desires to allow students to see if they are interested in college classes. For many, the early part of college is to sort things out a bit, accelerating the process to their senior year of high school or earlier. It depends on the individual whether this is too early; however, the numbers indicate that many are ready to begin their path. This program can enable students to fast-track themselves into a major of their choice immediately out of high school and potentially start a master's program by age 20. Or, it can help clarify if the student is more suited for a trade career. The brass tacks of it all is to provide the opportunity to push forward in the direction best for the individual.
"Three students have already been able to graduate with their associate's degree and their high school diploma simultaneously." An accomplishment Paul Brocker was proud to exclaim as he gushes over the program's success through its early stages. A fantastic feat for several individuals in the expanding program that reduces the price tag of their education by nearly $60,000.
All students at Payson High School complete thorough screening via Accuplacer tests. This test is a long-established national assessment that surveys a student's readiness for academically-demanding courses. These are administered to qualify students for the dual-credit program; student success in these rigorous classes has been able to achieve and maintain a very high mark.
Being a public charity comes with its requirements, and to hold such a noble designation takes the participation of the community. Current students and board members give the credit this time, instead of obtaining it, to the community as true heroes of this program. While MHA Foundation, Arizona Community Foundation, and the McKinley Educational Initiative have all been incredibly generous, vital donors to the success of this Foundation, it is the citizens of the community that have stepped up to split the cost with them nearly 50/50 to qualify as a "public charity."
Over the past year, 100 individual local donors have felt the need to change the life of a local student and the future of our community. It's tough to gauge how one's gift will affect our piece of heaven on earth in the future, for many of these students do greatly appreciate the town that provided them with so many opportunities. There's a much greater chance that these students could come home to contribute as valuable professionals and provide services to the community than someone randomly finding our town to do so. A current Aspire Scholar agrees, "I think it's important to remember where you came from and knowing how you got there… and I couldn't have done it without this program. This program will help me get to where my dream needs to be.”
The beginning of Foundation's fall drive has just started. Of the approximately $310,000 raised thus far, they have facilitated it all to students furthering their education. With tough times upon us for fundraising, AAF's leadership is always trying to stay a semester or two ahead to ensure no interruption in this valuable opportunity for our students. However, with the growing need for more financial support to meet ongoing scholarship needs, AAF is looking for more donors. If this tax deductible contribution opportunity interests you, please go to www.aspirearizona.org to donate or reach out to the president personally at paul@aspirearizona.org.
