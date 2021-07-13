If you are interested in a way to give back to our students while having a great time, the Aspire Arizona Foundation is providing an event that will give you both. The Payson Golf Club will be the home to an 18-hole scramble tournament Aug. 21. Our local business community has two opportunities to help. First, a business can sponsor a tee for $100 or it can enter a foursome and be a tee sponsor for $480 through the Business Sponsorship program. Crabdree Insurance is also sponsoring the hole-in-one contest with a prize of $10,000.
Tournament players will receive coffee and donuts, 18 holes of golf, goodie bag, prizes, contests, and a burger bar luncheon. Put your team together for a great day of fun and giving back!
Please contact for registration by Aug. 13. Register at Payson Golf Club or contact
Aspire Foundation for more information, 928-472-2588 or email paul@aspirearizona.org
Aspire Arizona Foundation is a 501c3 Organization. The mission of the Aspire Arizona Foundation is to support the higher education needs of Payson and its surrounding Rim Country rural communities. It helps young adults aspire to higher education by making a college education Accessible, Attainable, and Affordable.
Aspire Arizona Foundation Facts:
• Aspire Arizona Foundation was founded in 2013 as a 501c3 non-profit Foundation.
• The Foundation seeks to raise funds to assist Rim Country Students get a head start on their college education by paying tuition for Dual Credit (College/High School Credit) courses that the student takes through the Payson campus of EAC.
• To date, Aspire Arizona Foundation has assisted 406 Rim Country students get a head start on college.
• Many students are able to complete their first year of college or more through the Dual Credit Program, which can mean a savings of nearly $12,000 for local families.
