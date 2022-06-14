Aspire Arizona Foundation, www.aspirearizona.com, is one of the local youths’ vehicles to a head start on their college education. A remarkable small-town legacy that isn't traditionally available in communities Payson’s size.
Aspire Arizona Foundation (AAF) was formed in 2013, equipped with the mission "to create higher education opportunities in Payson, Arizona, and the surrounding Rim Country." Furthermore, the foundation ends its mission statement with the simple sentence: "We believe education elevates everyone."
This foundation has provided over $200,000 to date and has benefitted more than 400 students of Rim Country. Already 5,393 college credits have been earned through AAF in Payson since the 2016-17 school year.
"As middle school students leave RCMS, I constantly push them to strive in their first and second years to qualify for these dual-credit classes. It is a valuable resource for any local family to have quality college classes done and paid for by the Aspire Arizona Foundation. Tens of thousands of dollars can be saved because of this amazing local foundation." Tyson McKee, a Rim Country Middle School teacher, exclaims.
One Payson High student, Emmy Whaley, has taken full advantage of the benefits Aspire offers. Starting in her sophomore year of high school, she took her first dual-credit course that counted for high school and college credits. Overall, she graduated this May with 45 dual credits completed. That's three semesters of college that average in-state tuition at a university would cost well over $20,000 total. She proudly said, "My (college) admissions counselor was shocked by the number of credits to meet their criteria."
This program is facilitated through Eastern Arizona College and is set up for easy transition of credits to state universities. A student can qualify for up to three classes a semester of dual credit, starting in their sophomore year, and potentially earn up to 54 dual credits in their high school career. For reference, an Associate's Degree is 60 credits.
Aspire Arizona Foundation is comprised of a volunteer board that is able to keep an extremely low percentage of costs for supplies. Because of the MHA Foundation's support in various aspects of the program, they keep their expenses at around 8%. They are a public charity with a slew of metrics to hit for maintaining such a status. This criterion takes a specific level of community support to continue providing these opportunities for our youth. Last year the foundation received 86 total gifts, with 84 of those being from the local public.
The President of the Aspire Arizona Foundation, Paul Brocker, who came in with a wealth of experience in nonprofit fundraising, states: "We need people in the community. We know the people here, and the community has embraced what we are trying to do."
At this time, the board is working hard to plan their annual Aspire Foundation Golf Tournament that will be held at the Payson Golf Club on Saturday, Aug. 13. To get involved in this tournament as a sponsor, please contact Paul Brocker, 928-472-2588, or you can email him at Paul@aspirearizona.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!