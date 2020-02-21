Recently, the Payson High School band hosted a pulled pork dinner fundraiser. Along with food, students from the Longhorn pep band and the jazz band entertained the crowd.
“These two bands are new to the semester and we wanted a chance to perform for the community,” said Alan Simpson, director of bands for Payson High School and Rim Country Middle School.
“I feel like this is a family,” said Doyle Figueroa, PHS sophomore, and guitar player of both jazz band and Longhorn pep band. “I’m passionate about it and want to do it for a living some day.”
“It’s wonderful to see young people engaged in a school music program,” said local resident Penny Cook. “These events proudly shout ‘Americana.’”
Cook and her husband Phil were happily rocking along to songs like, “Hey Jude” and “All Blues” performed by the jazz band and “Final Countdown,” “Freebird” and “25 or 6 to 4” performed by the pep band.
The jazz band will perform again at the end of the year concert on May 14.
The Payson High School Symphonic Band (along with the RCMS bands) will perform on Feb. 27 in the high school auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!