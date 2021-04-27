There is still time to register for the National Weather Service’s Storm Spotter webinar. It takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27.
It is a training class for Skywarn Storm Spotters for people that are both new to the program and for refresher training.
To register, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4411012366393197323.
A second free Storm Spotter webinar is set Thursday, May 6, to teach people how to identify and report significant weather phenomena and contribute to public safety.
Even with sophisticated technology like radar and satellites, forecasters still need ground truth information from trained weather spotters throughout the year.
Participants will learn about how thunderstorms work, how to identify cloud features associated with microbursts and tornadoes, and how their reports tie into warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). In addition, learn about all the services available from the NWS.
Adult volunteers are community-minded individuals, who understand that they play an essential role in providing storm information to the National Weather Service. Anyone can be a spotter, and the NWS encourages those that like to pay attention to the weather to become involved.
This webinar is intended for those who live in Gila County, including such communities as Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, and San Carlos. It is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 6. To register go to: https://www.weather.gov/fgz/Skywarn. Click on “Please RSVP at this link.”
Besides the May 6 online program, upcoming classes are planned for May 19, June 2, 16, and 30.
Immediately following the presentation, attendees will be sent a link for an online quiz. Upon successful completion, program participation will be confirmed. If you have questions, email austin.jamison@noaa.gov or call the NWS Phoenix Forecast Office at 602-275-7418.
