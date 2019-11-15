Are you interested in learning about photography or would you like to brush up on your skills?
Eastern Arizona College – Payson Campus offers Beginning Digital Photography class (ART- 128) during the spring 2020 semester.
For the past few years, Sue Zen has taught the course.
Zen has more than 10 years of professional photography experience. You can find her work at My Imago Dei.
Zen moved to Payson three years ago.
One of her favorite things about teaching, she says, is working with students who have varying levels of photography experience.
Beginning Digital Photography explores the world of photography for anyone interested in the field.
Zen says the course is designed for inexperienced digital camera owners or experienced photographers that want a refresher course.
Students learn how to operate their camera, take better pictures, and learn about appropriate equipment to pair with their cameras.
Outside of the informative content, it is a great way to meet others interested in photography, she said.
Classes run from Jan. 13 through May 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:40 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Register by calling the Payson Campus, 928-468-8039.
