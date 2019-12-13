The award-winning Julia Randall Elementary School bell choir drew a standing ovation from the folks at the Payson School Board meeting on Monday — right before giving their Christmas concert.
As it happens, the school board on Monday also celebrated the A rating of JRE on the state’s letter grade assessment — thanks to test scores well above the state average in both English and math.
