medical training

Going beyond the classroom and lab training, medical students are now getting hands-on experience in Payson through two university programs.

 Contributed photo

“This is a whole-community commitment,” Ponderosa Family Care’s Dr. Alan Michels states, “How can we build internships in Payson to train people interested in the medical field?”

Local Nurse Practitioner Eric Vohs, a born and raised Paysonite, is a strong example of how we can develop the next generation of medical expertise within our own community. Eric is currently working with Ponderosa Family Care as a nurse practitioner. He started this journey at a young age, working for the clinic in landscape maintenance. Over time, the work ethic he displayed earned him an administrative role in the practice’s office. Indeed, it’s a long road transitioning from yard work to nurse practitioner with many more steps in between.

