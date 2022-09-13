“This is a whole-community commitment,” Ponderosa Family Care’s Dr. Alan Michels states, “How can we build internships in Payson to train people interested in the medical field?”
Local Nurse Practitioner Eric Vohs, a born and raised Paysonite, is a strong example of how we can develop the next generation of medical expertise within our own community. Eric is currently working with Ponderosa Family Care as a nurse practitioner. He started this journey at a young age, working for the clinic in landscape maintenance. Over time, the work ethic he displayed earned him an administrative role in the practice’s office. Indeed, it’s a long road transitioning from yard work to nurse practitioner with many more steps in between.
Yet, it’s something that would never have come to fruition without a unique opportunity to participate in the field of medicine. In continuation of this trend, Ponderosa Family Care currently has several local high school students training to become medical assistants.
The organic, local approach that Ponderosa Family Care is taking to build the future of Payson’s medical care is encouraging. To add to that encouragement are the strides that are being made in attracting outside medical students to our community through rural medical training opportunities.
These opportunities come from individuals outside the direct community and even the state of Arizona.
What we talked about in concept for many years is now happening through the actual program. We have a deep commitment to training our replacements,” Dr. Michels proudly declares after previously spending a decade on the MHA Foundation Board of Directors. He speaks of the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine LIC (Longitudinal Integrated Curriculum). This is a program that brings medical professionals in training to Payson for nine months of hands-on experience while completing their degree. A program with Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., has also joined the effort. This unique solution to the future of rural medical care was set into motion several years ago by the MHA Foundation.
Both university programs have students currently training here in Payson. Even though they are still in the early stages of this program, already the community is seeing people return to Payson to practice their professional medical careers.
