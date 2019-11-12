With enough planning and hard work, Payson High School students can graduate with both a community college AA degree and a professional certificate in one of a variety of fields.
The Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT) provides the district some $314,000 annually to support classes to more than 626 students for things like theater arts, marketing, auto mechanics, construction, culinary arts, agriculture and information technology, director Matt Weber told the Payson school board last week.
State budget cuts at one point slashed the district’s support for those classes from $490,000 in 2010 to $192,000 in 2014 — but support has risen in the past several years.
“You’re on an upward trajectory,” said Weber.
NAVIT provides vocational programs to schools throughout northern Arizona — including 11 school districts in Gila, Apache and Navajo counties. Other vocational districts cover the rest of the state. The district has been lobbying the state for restoration of funding for high school freshmen, which lawmakers cut during the recession. That would make it easier for students to get a professional certificate and an AA degree by the time they graduate high school. NAVIT covers costs for 26 students at the community college as well.
Thanks to the MHA Foundation, Payson students can get a free AA degree, a saving of some $4,000 in tuition alone. Taking those classes at a four-year university would cost about $20,000 in tuition. Aspire Arizona, established by the MHA Foundation, pays the community college tuition for PHS students, which mostly involves dual-enrollment classes taught by qualified PHS faculty members on the high school campus.
Moreover, the NAVIT vocational courses dovetail with the degree program at Gila Community College — including certificate programs in medical assistance, nursing and cosmetology. MHA has partnered with GCC to more than double the number of nursing students the program can handle.
“That’s what’s really great,” said board president Barbara Underwood. “With the help of Aspire, they are helping to pay for the kids’ classes like math and English that NAVIT doesn’t pick up — so it helps them walk away with that AA degree. It’s a great partnership, with them picking up the extra — and it really helps the kids too.”
Weber noted that students who take the sequence of classes in the NAVIT certificate programs can wind up with 40 to 44 units of community college credit.
“So it’s not impossible for a student to have their associate degree completed when they graduate from high school. By leveraging Aspire funding with us, it’s just a phenomenal opportunity” not available at almost any other district in the state, he said.
The $312,000 Payson will receive from NAVIT for the current school year will offset salaries of the teachers offering the core classes. NAVIT also pays for often-expensive equipment, including computers, lathes and tools.
Scott Flake, who lives in Payson and serves on the NAVIT board, said “my daughter went through the marketing program and is currently working in that industry. I went through FFA. Now, as a financial adviser I don’t do a lot in the agricultural field — but FAA is where I first learned bookkeeping and public speaking and a lot of other things. I love these programs and I know what it does for a lot of kids who may not fit into a conventional academic path.”
